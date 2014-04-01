DELAYED: Apple Is Reportedly Struggling To Make A Giant IPhone With A 5.5-Inch Screen

Apple is struggling to make a 5.5-inch screen for the iPhone, Reiji Murai at Reuters reports, citing supply chain sources.

Murai says Apple has approved mass production of a 4.7-inch screen, but it’s having issues with the bigger 5.5-inch screen. As a result, production of the 5.5-inch screen has been delayed by several months, says Murai.

Apple’s iPhone has a relatively tiny, 4-inch screen. For context on how small the iPhone is to Android-based phones, last year HTC released a “mini” version of its phone and it had a 4.3-inch screen. Most Android phones have 4.7-inch or 5-inch screens.

Samsung has pioneered the “phablet” which is a phone with a 6-inch screen. The name comes from combining phone and tablet. It’s a growing trend around the world for people that don’t want, or can’t afford to own a tablet and a smartphone.

Apple is the iPhone company, so it makes sense to manufacture a range of iPhones. A 4-inch, 4.7-inch, and 5.5-inch line of iPhones is completely logical. After all, it makes 11-inch, 13-inch, and 15-inch laptops.

We’re not sure what the 5.5-inch screen delay means for Apple. It may end up shelving the giant iPhone until it can get the screen right. Or, it may release it months after the 4.7-inch phone, which would be unusual. Or, it could release it along with the 4.7-inch iPhone, but have tight supplies of the bigger phone.

Regardless, if you were getting excited about a gigantic iPhone, you may want to start resetting your expectations.

