Apple is reportedly considering teaming up with BMW to build an electric car

Apple has reportedly been in talks with BMW about using its i3 vehicle as the basis of an electric car, according to German-language publication Manager Magazin (translation).

Since February, there has been a slew of reports about Apple’s interest in the automotive industry. It reportedly has hundreds of employees working on the project, codenamed “Project Titan.” There’s no guarantee that we will ever see a commercial release, but the Cupertino company is clearly increasingly interested in the space.

It is already developing an in-car software system for other auto manufacturers called CarPlay. But its hires of auto execs and individuals with deep experience in vehicular hardware suggests its ambitions go beyond just software.

Apple is apparently interested in using the body of the i3, an electric car built by BMW, as the basis of its own vehicle. However, no deal has been reached yet, and the negotiations, which began in Autumn 2014, have reportedly broken off — though with the companies agreeing to check in with one another periodically.

The report also claims that CEO Tim Cook visited BMW facilities in Leipzig, Germany. No date is given for this meeting, but we do know that Cook was in Germany in February 2015 visiting a number of other companies.

We’ve reached out to Apple and BMW and will update if they respond, although Apple has so far steadfastly refused to comment on recent speculation about an “Apple car.” In July 2015, BMW manager Oliver Zipse said that the company was open to working with a tech company, saying “We live in a world of partnerships.”

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the reports and speculation surrounding “Project Titan”:

