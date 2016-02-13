Apple is replacing MacBook charging cables for free

The USB-C charge cable included with Macbooks before June 2015 “might fail due to a design issue,” according to Apple.

Apple will replace those cables for free, if you bring it into an Apple Store or contact Apple Support.

From the replacement page:

Apple will provide a new, redesigned USB-C charge cable, free of charge, to all eligible customers. This program also covers Apple USB-C charge cables that were sold as a standalone accessory. For MacBook owners who provided a valid mailing address during the product registration process or Apple Online Store purchase, Apple will send you a new cable by the end of February 2016.

Developing…

