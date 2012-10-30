Meet The Winners And Losers In Apple's Huge Shakeup

Photo: Screenshot

Scott Forstall, the Apple executive who was a former favourite of Steve Jobs but botched the launch of Siri and Maps, is out!So who’s in?



A host of executives who clashed with him and are now gobbling up the turf he built as Apple’s mobile-software and -services czar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.