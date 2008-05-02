Apple Moving Aggressively Into Business Market, Rents More NY Office Space

Despite excitement around the iPhone and iPod, Macs are still Apple’s (AAPL) most important product line. The dynamics of the PC business have changed in Apple’s favour in the last few years (decline of Windows hegemony, rise of cloud computing, etc), and more and more small businesses are shifting to Macs or allowing employees to make their own choices (which often means buying Macs).



Because Apple only has about 8% share of the global PC market, the enterprise opportunity is enormous for the company. Apple appears to understand this and has rented New York office space to support its move into the corporate market.

From SILICON ALLEY INSIDER: Earlier this week we wondered why Apple was looking to rent a big block of Manhattan office space. Now we have an educated guess: Apple (AAPL) may be trying to increase its very small foothold in corporate America, by establishing a support team dedicated to business clients.

Apple already provides, grudgingly, a very limited amount of assistance to businesess that buy Macs. But we hear it is taking members from a team that provides similar services for the education market and converting them to a business-focused team. Apple officials have already begun acknowledging their interest in “industry-vertical wins, like oil, gas, and government,” we noted in March.

