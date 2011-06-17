Apple Spending $6.7 Million To Remove And Reinstall The Glass Cube At Its NYC Store

The store before it was officially revealed

Photo: AP

Apple is planning on spending $6.7 million to remove and reinstall the glass cube at its Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, ifoAppleStore reports.Our understanding is that Apple is building an employee entrance into the store, which is why its taking down the cube. This has apparently been in the works for a while now.



Apple is also expanding the underground space of the store, we hear.

Apple is already putting in plywood to surround the cube while it takes its down and builds some sort of temporary structure.

It’s going to be a bummer for tourists who come to town. The Apple store is the most photographed thing in all of Manhattan according to a recent analysis of photos on Flickr.

