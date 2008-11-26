Apple Eases Up Unfriendly Anti-Piracy Feature On New MacBooks (AAPL)

Last week, some Mac users were upset about a new anti-piracy feature built into Apple’s (AAPL) newest MacBooks. The feature prevented people from watching legitimately purchased/rented iTunes movies on external displays that didn’t have a certain type of digital copy protection built in.



The problem: Most people don’t know if their monitor, TV, or projector has that copy protection feature, and Apple made no effort to disclose or explain any of it.

Either way, it’s going away, according to MacRumors. A new update to Apple’s QuickTime software removes the anti-piracy feature for standard definition movies — which, right now, are the only movies available for rental on Macs. Makes sense, because as MacRumors notes, the copy protection is only meant for hi-def content. And for now, you can only rent hi-def iTunes movies on an Apple TV set-top box — not a Mac.

(This could rear its ugly head again if Apple introduces HD movie rental/purchasing for Macs, which seems logical. We hope by then Apple might do a better job educating its users/potential buyers about what’ll work and what won’t.)

