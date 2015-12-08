Apple removed the claim that it's 'the first major company' to focus on open source software

Apple has removed the claim that it is “the first major computer company to make Open Source development a key part of its software strategy,” 9to5Mac reports.

The claim, which was published on Apple’s developer website, has been amended. It’s unclear why.

9to5Mac The website before and after the change.

Apple recently made its programming language, Swift, open source. This enables the development community at large to download the code, make changes, and use it in anyway they want.

Apple’s senior vice president of software, Craig Federighi, explained the change as allowing anyone to “accomplish everything you want to accomplish, all the way from building mobile applications to cloud development.”

Business Insider has reached out to Apple to ask about the change. We will update the post when we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.