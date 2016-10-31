Apple is killing off its iconic startup chime

Apple is killing off one of its most iconic features: Its startup chime.

The Californian technology company is removing the distinctive noise that Macs make when they boot up, starting with the new MacBook Pro announced last week.

The change was first spotted by Pingie.com, which tested out one of the new laptops and confirmed that the noise is no longer made.

And an FAQ page that references the chime (referred to as the “startup sound”) for older MacBook models makes no mention of it for the new laptop.

Apple has used startup chimes in its Mac computers since the 1980s, settling on the most recent chime with the iMac G3, released in 1998. But now it’s finally being retired.

An Apple spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but it’s likely because of the way the new MacBook Pro turns on. It doesn’t come with a power button, instead automatically turning on whenever it is opened (when charged) — so there’s no need for a noise to indicate to the user that it is booting up.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Elon Musk just unveiled something that could revolutionise how you power your home



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.