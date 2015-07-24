Apple has pulled Nest thermostats from its stores to make room for even smarter devices

Business Insider Nest’s smart thermostat won’t be sold through Apple anymore.

Apple appears to have started pulling Nest’s smart thermostat from its online and physical stores in the US.

A Forbes report first pointed out the change earlier this week, noting that typing “Nest” into Apple’s online store in the US will instead bring up HomeKit-enabled products like the ecobee 3 smart thermostat.

The Nest thermostat still appears to be searchable on the Apple website in the UK.

We’ve reached out to Nest and Apple for comment.

Apple’s HomeKit, announced in June, enables smart home devices to be connected to iOS devices, meaning your iPhone or Apple Watch could control a smart device using commands.

Apple has a tendency to reshuffle its products, and it doesn’t look like Nest devices will entirely disappear from Apple stores.

Nest confirmed to Forbes in a statement that new Nest products will be available “through Apple and other retail channels in the coming weeks,” but did not comment on the future of its thermostat.

According to Forbes’ report, new products like the second generation Nest Protect and Nest Cam might be sold next.

Apple has supported Nest since it started launching products, and many people speculated that it would buy the company. In the end, it was Google that bought Nest for $US3.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Google has announced its own HomeKit competitor, called Brillo, which it hopes will be able to bring together all of the connected devices it owns.

This isn’t the first time that Apple has pulled products created by other companies from its stores after launching its own competitor. It pulled Fitbit and Jawbone fitness trackers from its stores after it launched the Apple Watch, but Jawbone’s products have since been reinstated.

