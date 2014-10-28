Apple Quietly Removed An Embarrassing Gaffe From The iPad Event

If you watched Apple’s iPad unveiling live this month, you might remember a pair of French scientists presenting an app called “Replay,” which synthesizes any number of videos from your Camera Roll into a mood-themed video montage in just seconds.

During the demo, one of the presenters meant to spell “Utah road trip,” but autocorrect changed it to “It’s road trip.”

The typo was caught too late, and there was nothing the presenters could do but look on in horror as the crowd tried to enjoy the awkwardly-titled film, “It’s Road Trip.” Some fans ate up the gaffe.

But if you try to relive the experience through Apple’s website or the Apple TV app, you’ll notice Apple has gone back and changed history a little bit.

Here’s what you’ll see now:

This correction probably saved Stupeflix, the developer behind Replay, a lot of future grief.

