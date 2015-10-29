Apple is now selling a TV remote strap for $13

The new Apple TV comes out this week, which means customers will finally get their hands on the redesigned remote control.

But Apple is selling a new accessory for this remote: a $US13 wrist strap so you don’t accidentally throw it across the room when playing games with motion control.

As if people didn’t compare the new Siri remote to Nintendo’s Wii remote enough, the wrist strap really seals the deal:

I’ve been looking at this picture for hours, and I still can’t tell the difference.

The Apple TV remote can double as a motion-sensitive gaming controller now that the Apple TV allows you to download apps and games. A wrist strap accessory will help make sure you don’t accidentally chuck your remote across the room during gameplay.

Also worthy of note: Nintendo actually gave Wii customers this wrist accessory for free — it was more about replacing the cord that snapped off for some users, but it still cost the company several million dollars just to ensure players’ safety. Not so with Apple: That will be $US13.

