Apple Reminds iPhone 4 In-Store-Pickup Customers To Get Their Phones This Thursday

Apple just emailed its iPhone 4 customers who reserved phones for in-store pickup during the pre-sale period, reminding them to pick up their phones this Thursday, June 24.



If the phones aren’t picked up during that time, we assume they’ll go into inventory so they can be sold to other people the next day. (So if your local store is sold out Thursday night, they may have at least a little inventory by Friday morning.)

Apple also admitted that it quoted some customers the wrong price in its confirmation emails last week, informing them that AT&T customers could confirm their correct price online.

