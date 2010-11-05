Apple's "Ping" Social Network Is Doing So Badly Apple Is Sending Emails To Remind People It Exists

Apple’s Ping social network seems like a flop. Is anyone actually using it?



Either way, Apple just blasted out an email reminding everyone that Ping exists.

This probably won’t move the needle. But it’s a shot.

Is there anything that would get you to use Ping? For one, we’d still like to be able to find our Facebook friends on there — something Apple can’t do until it works out its trouble with Facebook.

And we’d like it to include more iTunes activity than just music — especially iOS apps.

Below, the email Apple just blasted out.

