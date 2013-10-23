Apple Releasing Its Fastest Computer Ever For $US2,999 In December

Apple finally gave us the starting price and a rough release date for the new version of its flagship desktop, the Mac Pro.

The company’s fastest computer ever, the new Mac Pro starts at $US2,999 with base specs that include a monstrously fast quad-core processor, 12 GB of memory, and two graphics processors designed for outputting up to three screens of next-generation high definition video, also known as 4K.

While we weren’t given a specific launch date, the Mac Pro is scheduled for release in December — just in time for last-second holiday purchases.

UPDATE: You can see the new Mac Pro’s full specs on its page in Apple’s store.

If the price sounds high, you’re not in the target market: Apple’s new desktop is made for video editors, professional photographers, and music producers who want a ridiculous amount of power in a small package. Here are a few shots of it in use for real production:

