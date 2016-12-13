Apple is changing how you watch videos on iPhone and Apple TV

Apple’s new TV app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV launched Monday in the US.

The TV app, which was originally announced at the company’s new MacBook Pro unveiling in October, is supposed to act as a hub for all the content you watch across your devices.

Think of it as a TV guide for all your digital content. You’ll have to update the software on your Apple TV, iPhone, or iPad to get the new TV app.

On iPhone and iPad, the TV app will replace your old videos app. It ties to your Apple account, so you can start watching a video on one device, and pick up where you left off on another.

But the app is pretty limited right now. It works with HBO Now, Huu, and movies and TV shows in iTunes, for example, but Netflix is still conspicuously absent.

Monday’s Apple TV software update also includes a new feature called single sign on, which lets you log in with your cable provider and automatically access streaming apps from various cable channels. (Before you had to sign into each individual app one by one.) Unfortunately, single sign on is very limited right now. Most cable providers don’t support it.

Finally, Siri is getting an update on Apple TV to give you more controls over what you watch. For example, you can ask Siri to show the news or a live sporting event, assuming you have the appropriate streaming app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.