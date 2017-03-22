Apple has a new special-edition red iPhone 7

Apple announced Tuesday that it will sell a special-edition red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Here’s what it looks like:

The red iPhone goes on sale worldwide March 24, and some proceeds will go to the (RED) organisation that supports AIDS prevention and research. Apple has released red versions of its products as part of its (PRODUCT)RED program for over 10 years, but this is the first red iPhone.

Apple said in a statement Tuesday that it has raised $US130 million for (RED) so far as part of the program.

The special-edition iPhones will be available only in 128 GB and 256 GB storage options; there’s no 32 GB version. They will cost the same as the other iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models, with the red iPhone 7 starting at $US749 and the red 7 Plus at $US869. You’ll be able to buy them at the Apple Store, Apple’s website, and other authorised retailers.

To be clear, this is just a new colour of iPhone 7. It has all the same features and capabilities as before. Apple isn’t expected to release a new version of the iPhone until this September. So far, leaks and rumours about the next iPhone point to a major redesign and new features like wireless charging, an OLED screen for better images, and a steel frame instead of an aluminium one.

Here are some more photos of the red iPhone 7.

The front is white:

It has a red aluminium casing:

And here’s the box:

