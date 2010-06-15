Apple Releases New Mac Mini, Raises Price By $100

Apple released a new and updated Mac mini today.



The new Mac mini is a thin aluminium device starting at $699, which is $100 more than the last Mac Mini, and Philip Elmer DeWitt at Fortune points out, it’s $200 more than the original.

The new mini has an HDMI port on it, making it an expensive alternative to Apple TV (or even Google TV, for that matter.) It comes with a 2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor, a 320 gig hard drive and 2 gig of RAM.

It looks nice, but $700 for just a mini seems like a lot to us.

