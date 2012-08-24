Apple's First Update To Mountain Lion Is Available Right Now

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Apple released the first update to its new operating systems for Macs, Mountain Lion, this morning.The update contains several bug fixes in apps like Messages, Safari, and Migration Assistant. You can download the update right now in the Mac App Store.



Noticeably missing is the promised Facebook integration Apple said would be in Mountain Lion. We’re guessing Apple is waiting for the launch of its new iPhone and iPad software, iOS 6, this fall to roll out that feature.

Here’s the full list of updates to Mountain Lion, from Apple:

Resolve an issue that may cause Migration Assistant to unexpectedly quit

Improve compatibility when connecting to a Microsoft Exchange server in Mail

Address an issue playing audio through a Thunderbolt display

Resolve an issue that could prevent iMessages from being sent

Address an issue that could cause the system to become unresponsive when using Pinyin input

Resolve an issue when connecting to SMB servers with long names

Address a issue that may prevent Safari from launching when using a Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC) file

Improve 802.1X authentication with Active Directory credentials.

