The new Portrait mode for the iPhone 7 Plus camera is available now

The new camera mode Apple promised for the iPhone 7 Plus is here.

On Monday, Apple released iOS 10.1, which includes the new Portrait mode for the iPhone 7 Plus.

Portrait mode mimics the “bokeh” effect in DSLR cameras by keeping the subject in focus and blurring the background. It’s only possible with the iPhone 7 Plus because of its dual cameras.

However, Apple says even though Portrait mode is available to the public, it’s still considered a beta product, meaning it will likely improve over time. Early testers of the feature have noted glitches with photos in some cases.

You can get iOS 10.1 on your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.