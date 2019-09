Photo: Apple

Apple just released a new Airport Utility app for iOS that lets you set up your network from your iPhone or iPad.The app works with any Airport-branded device: Airport Express, Airport Extreme, and Time Capsule. You also get a nice visualisation of what your home network looks like.



You can download AirPort Utility for free here.

