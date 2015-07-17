Apple released 4 new ads to promote the Apple Watch

Apple has released four short videos to show what you can do with an Apple Watch. Each of the videos is just 30 seconds long, and shows people using the device in their daily lives.

The first two ads are about cities and travel:

The other two focus on using the Apple Watch in your daily life. They’re titled “Goals,” and “Closer.”

“Closer” is a touching video of a parent and child, and the father uses his Apple Watch to stay in touch with his family:

