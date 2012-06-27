Apple Released Its Own Podcast App And It Looks Pretty Great

Apple has broken “Podcasts” out of the music app for iOS and made it a standalone application.



For anyone that’s a big fan of podcasts (and we are) this is interesting.

We’ve been using Instacast lately to organise our podcasts. Hopefully Apple’s app is better.

One thing we’ve spotted already that looks promising is the ability to subscribe to a podcast and get automatic downloads. We’ve always wanted this and Instacast was supposed to do it, but it doesn’t always work.

It’s free in the app store.

Photo: Screenshot

