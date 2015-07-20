Apple might be releasing a thinner, lighter iPad Mini in the next few months

Getty Apple CEO Tim Cook.

According to a report by KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo picked up by Apple Insider, Apple is planning to release a thinner, lighter version of the iPad Mini at the end of this quarter to boost sluggish sales.

According to Kuo’s estimates, Apple has sold just 8.8 million iPads this quarter, 33.5% less than last year. Kuo says that the company hopes to boost next quarter’s sales with the release of a new iPad Mini. With an upgraded processor and a thinner, lighter body, Kuo describes the new Mini as “essentially a mini version of the iPad air.”

Kuo added that iPad shipments as a whole are expected to reach 11 million units next quarter, but that will still mean a 28.3% drop on the same period last year. Apple also normally releases new iPads in October, so it could be that the new Mini isn’t released until the Autumn. But since the next release isn’t going to see a huge change, and Kuo is normally pretty accurate with his estimates, it could come earlier.

Just last week a report surfaced claiming that Apple is considering killing off the iPad Mini to focus on a larger model. The rumour came from Chinese language publication Economic Daily News, which hasn’t always been entirely accurate when it comes to Apple coverage.

The publication also said that Apple will also hold off on the launch of its next-generation iPad Air to focus on the release of a 12-inch iPad Pro. While the company hasn’t confirmed as much, reports from the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg have indicated that Apple will release its biggest iPad yet at some point this year.

Kuo’s report didn’t address the pending update for the iPad Air itself, or the rumoured iPad Pro.

