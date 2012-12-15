The Entire Apple Ecosystem Is Cratering

It’s not just Apple that’s down hard today.



Any tech/chip stocks associated with Apple are getting slammed.

Via Dave Lutz at Stifel, Nicolaus, here’s a quick look at how some companies are doing:

Cirrus Logic (-5.8%)

Qualcomm (-4.7%)

Skyworks (-5.3%)

Avago (-3.99%)

Triquint (-2.9%)

Broadcom (-3.13%)

Earlier UBS cut its target on Apple on slowing growth.

