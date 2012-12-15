The Entire Apple Ecosystem Is Cratering

It’s not just Apple that’s down hard today.
Any tech/chip stocks associated with Apple are getting slammed.
Via Dave Lutz at Stifel, Nicolaus, here’s a quick look at how some companies are doing:
- Cirrus Logic (-5.8%)
- Qualcomm (-4.7%)
- Skyworks (-5.3%)
- Avago (-3.99%)
- Triquint (-2.9%)
- Broadcom (-3.13%)
Earlier UBS cut its target on Apple on slowing growth.
