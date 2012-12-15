The Entire Apple Ecosystem Is Cratering

Joe Weisenthal
impact crater

It’s not just Apple that’s down hard today.

Any tech/chip stocks associated with Apple are getting slammed.

Via Dave Lutz at Stifel, Nicolaus, here’s a quick look at how some companies are doing:

  • Cirrus Logic (-5.8%)
  • Qualcomm (-4.7%)
  • Skyworks (-5.3%)
  • Avago (-3.99%)
  • Triquint (-2.9%)
  • Broadcom (-3.13%)

Earlier UBS cut its target on Apple on slowing growth.

