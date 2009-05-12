Apple Rejects Another iPhone App: Religious Photo Parodies 'Objectionable'

Apple (AAPL) continues to serve as nanny and tastemaker for its iPhone app store. It’s rejected yet another app from the app store: A religious photo parody app called “Me So Holy.” Apple insists the app is “objectionable.”

“Me So Holy” is a sillier take on the developer’s previous app, “The Animalizer,” which lets you scale and crop your photograph (or your friends’, or celebrities’) onto an animal’s. Instead of animals, “Me So Holy” lets you replace Jesus’s face with yours, for instance. (See video below.)

Apple wants none of this. From the developer’s blog:

According to Apple, “Me So Holy” contains objectionable content and is in violation of Section 3.3.12 from the iPhone SDK Agreement which states:

“Applications must not contain any obscene, pornographic, offensive or defamatory content or materials of any kind (text, graphics, images, photographs, etc.), or other content or materials that in Apple’s reasonable judgement may be found objectionable by iPhone or iPod touch users.”

As we’ve noted several times, it’s Apple’s app store and they can do whatever they want. But Apple still hasn’t taken some basic steps to give developers a fair position in the decision, such as publishing (in public) very clear parameters of what’s acceptable and what isn’t, and a very clear appeals process. In this case, the “Me So Holy” developer invested time and money making an app that really isn’t too much sillier than apps like “iFart,” which has made a lot of money for its developer and for Apple, or “Soft Serve Poop Machine.”

The good news is that parental controls are supposedly going to be part of Apple’s iPhone 3.0 software update, which could open the door to sillier apps like “Me So Holy.”

Recently, music star Trent Reznor got Apple to reverse its decision and publish an update to the Nine Inch Nails app, which it had previously rejected “objectionable.” But that was after a huge public outcry led by Reznor and his fan base. Obviously, most developers don’t have that kind of ammunition at their disposal.



