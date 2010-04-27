Apple Rejects Michael Wolff's iPhone App -- Because He criticises Steve Jobs?

Apple has rejected an application dedicated solely to Michael Wolff’s Newser columns.



Michael, who reported the news, thinks the app was rejected because he often takes shots at Steve Jobs in his columns. His last column’s title: “Is Steve Jobs Off His Meds?“

Apple’s official reason for rejecting the app is that it lacks “sufficient amounts of content to appeal to a broad audience.”

Michael, of course, uses the app’s rejection as an opportunity to take a shot at Apple, complaining that it has too much control.

He writes, Steve Jobs is one of the “most mercurial and paranoid and unusual men in American business” and he’s “telling you what you can and cannot read.”

Not entirely. Steve Jobs is not stopping you from reading Wolff’s writing. His columns are easily accessed through the iPhone’s Safari browser, and the columns are also in the Newser app, which is available through the App Store (iTunes Link).

All Apple is doing is rejecting a separate app with a reduced amount of duplicate content.

Still, it’s hard to argue that many, if not MOST apps in the App Store lack “sufficient amounts of content to appeal to a broad audience.”

So, another case of an app being rejected for a seemingly arbitrary reason — with no easy way to predict in advance that the app would have been rejected. Love Wolff or hate him, it’s easy to see why developers get angry about fuzzy rules and fuzzier enforcement.

