Apple Selling New Gadgets! Magical Trackpad And More!

Apple has refreshed its Mac lineup, as anticipated, and introduced a few new gizmos to its store this morning.Here’s the new wares:



Magic Trackpad for $69: This is just like a trackpad on a Mac laptop, except it’s designed for the desktop. It’s a multitouch gesture pad. We prefer a mouse with our desktop, but maybe others prefer a touchpad.

New iMacs for $1,200 to $2,000: The new iMacs have faster processors in them at the same price as the old iMacs.

New Mac Pro for $2,500 to $5,000: Now has 12 cores of processing power, which makes it pretty fast. But, the 12-core costs $5,000. Coming in August.

27″ LED Cinema Display for $999: This is an LED display that looks similar to the iMacs. It’s very vibrant and nice…but it’s $999.

Battery charger for $29: Since Apple’s magic mouse, trackpad, and keyboard are wireless, the company is selling a battery charger and 6 batteries.

