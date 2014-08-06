Apple Says July Was A Record Month For The App Store

Apple’s App Store had record revenues in July,the company told CNBC.

The tech giant also reported a record number of transactions.

Apple didn’t say how much revenue it generated, only that it was a record.

App Store revenue comes from app downloads as well as in-app purchases. Given the success of games like “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” Apple could be making boatloads just from in-app purchases.

