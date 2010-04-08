Apple's 'Get A Mac' Commercials 'Might Be Done'

Apple is getting ready to pull the plug on its “Get A Mac” ads where Justin Long portrays the hip Mac, and John Hodgman potrays the stodgy PC.



Speaking with the Onion’s AV Club, Justin Long said of the Apple commercials, “You know, I think they might be done. In fact, I heard from John, I think they’re going to move on. I can’t say definitively, which is sad, because not only am I going to miss doing them, but also working with John.”

So, there you go. Anybody think Microsoft’s “I’m A PC” ads had anything to do with it?

Via: Techmeme/MacDailyNews

