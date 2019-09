Photo: Adam Jackson / Flickr

Apple’s biggest event of the year, WWDC, kicks off Monday at 10 AM PT.Adam Jackson is out there and put photos of the gussied up Moscone centre on Flickr. (Spotted by John Gruber at Daring Fireball.)



We’ll have complete coverage on Monday, but until then, let this gallery of photos whet your appetite.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.