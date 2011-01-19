We're Getting A Clear Answer On One Big Apple Question

Yesterday we posed a key question for investors regarding the Apple news: To what extend would the selloff in Apple shares result in selling of others in the industry?



Remember, investors have kind of been living in lala land lately. Stocks only seem to rise, and no amount of bad news seems to matter (it’s gotten some folks really nervous about an imminent collapse).

The Steve Jobs news gives us an idea of investor mentality, and whether it would be treated as a jolt to reality for everyone, or just an Apple matter. The answer is that it’s just an Apple matter. Everything else is rising (Microsoft, Google… even the NASDAQ-100 is flat), and even Apple isn’t down by all that much anymore.

So not only is this a wake up call, even Apple investors hardly care.

Our 13 signs of a bubble just got one more datapoint >

