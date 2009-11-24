Apple Re-Sellers Seeing Increasing iPhone Sales For Business

Apple re-sellers are seeing the iPhone gain momentum for business use, says FTN Equity Capital in its monthly Apple Consumer Reseller Survey.



This supports findings by TBI Research that iPhones are slowly starting to gain share of the enterprise market over RIM and Windows Mobile.

The enterprise is another area of growth for iPhones as more companies and employees use smartphones, and companies become more comfortable with iPhone security features/cost.

