Apple Razing Victoria's Secret To Build New NYC Store

Fact! An Apple store is coming to upper west side. Northwest corner of Broadway and 67th Street. Apple planning to tear down existing Victoria’s Secret store and rebuild from scratch.

Other news overnight:

Jerry Bruckheimer doing games deal with Viacom/MTV. New venture to be called…Jerry Bruckheimer Games.

Paul Allen bidding in wireless auction–along with 265 others.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.