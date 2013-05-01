IT'S OFFICIAL: Apple Is Raising $17 Billion In A Historic Bond Offering

According to both Bloomberg and WSJ, Apple is raising a total of $17 billion in the largest ever non-financial corporate bond offering in history.



By all accounts, the offering is massively oversubscribed, as the demand for safe investible paper is enormous.

According to Bloomberg, the company is borrowing at 10-years at a rate that’s 75 basis points above US Treasuries.

The US 10-year yields just under 1.7%, so Apple will be borrowing at around 2.4%.

