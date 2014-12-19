Apple Raised Over $20 Million For AIDS Research By Covering The App Store In Red

If you visited Apple’s App Store in November, you might have been confused as to why everything seemed to be drenched in the colour red.

Apple teamed up with 25 developers to give their apps a red makeover for its Project Red holiday campaign, which ended up raising over $US20 million for AIDS research.

Apps like Angry Birds and Farmville 2, some of which offered exclusive content, donated all proceeds to the Project Red campaign, and Apple also donated a portion of its sales from online and retail stores during both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In an email to employees obtained by Recode, Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulated employees on the $US20 million raised for AIDS research and Project Red, the charity co-founded by U2 frontman Bono that Apple has been closely involved with in the past:

“I’m thrilled to announce that our total donation for this quarter will be more than $US20 million — our biggest ever — bringing the total amount Apple has raised for (PRODUCT) RED to over $US100 million. The money we’ve raised is saving lives and bringing hope to people in need. It’s a cause we can all be proud to support.”

To read Tim Cook’s full email to employees, click here.

