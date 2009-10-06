Apple Quits Chamber Of Commerce Over Global Warming

Apple (AAPL) is leaving the Chamber of Commerce, effective immediately, due to a rift over climate change, Keith Johnson at the Journal reports.



In August, The Chamber of Commerce said it wanted to put the science of global warming on trial, a la the Scopes monkey trial. It then softened its stance a few weeks later saying it just wanted to put the EPA on trial.

Regardless of what the Chamber is trying to do, it’s lost support from five members now. Three utilities are letting their membership lapse at the end of the year–PG&E, PNM, and Exelon. Last week Nike quit being a board member because it disagreed with the Chamber’s stance.

Now Apple is leaving immediately. This makes sense since Apple is making a big green push. In his first interview in a long while, Steve Jobs explained to BusinessWeek how Apple would be disclosing all the carbon emissions from its products from inception to usage.

