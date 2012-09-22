Apple Put Out A Bunch Of New iPhone 5 Ads—And They're Good

As if the hoards of people camping out to get the iPhone 5 wasn’t good publicity enough, Apple rolled out four brand new iPhone 5 ads in quick succession Friday night. And they’re good.



It’s about time considering that for a while, the only iPhone 5 related spots we were seeing were viral jabs by Samsung.

While we already showed you the first spot, called “Thumbs,” late last night , there are three others that follow a similar format — clean and compelling, the ads have one word titles that focus on a cool new feature. (Apple is probably holding off on the “Maps” spot until a future update).

Oh, and they’re all narrated by Newsroom (and Dumb and Dumber) star Jeff Daniels.

Watch all the upbeat spots, by TBWA/Media Arts Lab, below.

“EARS” (“I don’t know what shape that is, but it’s not round.”)

“CHEESE”

“PHYSICS”

AND IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, “THUMBS”

