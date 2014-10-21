LIVE: Apple Earnings!

Apple’s earnings are out!

They look solid. iPhone was ahead of expectations, as was revenue and EPS. The stock is up just over 1% after hours.

Revenue: $42.12 billion, up 12% year-over-year, versus expectations of $39.85 billion.

$42.12 billion, up 12% year-over-year, versus expectations of $39.85 billion. EPS: $1.42, up 20% year-over-year, versus expectations of $1.31

$1.42, up 20% year-over-year, versus expectations of $1.31 iPhone units: 39.3 million, up 16%, versus expectations of 38 million.

39.3 million, up 16%, versus expectations of 38 million. iPhone ASP: $602.92. (Last quarter it was $561.06.)

$602.92. (Last quarter it was $561.06.) iPad units: 12.3 million, down 13%, versus expectations of 13 million.

12.3 million, down 13%, versus expectations of 13 million. Mac units: 5.52 million, up 21%, versus expectations of 4.6 million.

5.52 million, up 21%, versus expectations of 4.6 million. iPod units: 2.64 million, down 24%, versus expectations of 2.08 million

2.64 million, down 24%, versus expectations of 2.08 million Gross Margin: 38% versus expectations of 38%.

38% versus expectations of 38%. December quarter revenue: $63.5-$66.5 billion, which would be up 12% at the midpoint, versus expectations of $63.52 billion.

(Source for revenue/EPS comes from Yahoo Finance, iPhone/iPad/iPod comes from Bloomberg. Mac comes from Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray.)

We are updating as we go, so refresh your page for the latest, or just click here.

Here’s a look at the results in chart form, via BI Intelligence:

And here is Apple’s handy table with all the data in it:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.