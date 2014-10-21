LIVE: Apple Earnings!

Jay Yarow
Tim Cook AppleGetty Images/Justin Sullivan

Apple’s earnings are out!

They look solid. iPhone was ahead of expectations, as was revenue and EPS. The stock is up just over 1% after hours.

  • Revenue: $42.12 billion, up 12% year-over-year, versus expectations of $39.85 billion.
  • EPS: $1.42, up 20% year-over-year, versus expectations of $1.31
  • iPhone units: 39.3 million, up 16%, versus expectations of 38 million.
  • iPhone ASP: $602.92. (Last quarter it was $561.06.)
  • iPad units: 12.3 million, down 13%, versus expectations of 13 million.
  • Mac units: 5.52 million, up 21%, versus expectations of 4.6 million.
  • iPod units: 2.64 million, down 24%, versus expectations of 2.08 million
  • Gross Margin: 38% versus expectations of 38%.
  • December quarter revenue: $63.5-$66.5 billion, which would be up 12% at the midpoint, versus expectations of $63.52 billion.

(Source for revenue/EPS comes from Yahoo Finance, iPhone/iPad/iPod comes from Bloomberg. Mac comes from Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray.)





