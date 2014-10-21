LIVE: Apple Earnings!

Apple’s earnings are out!
They look solid. iPhone was ahead of expectations, as was revenue and EPS. The stock is up just over 1% after hours.
- Revenue: $42.12 billion, up 12% year-over-year, versus expectations of $39.85 billion.
- EPS: $1.42, up 20% year-over-year, versus expectations of $1.31
- iPhone units: 39.3 million, up 16%, versus expectations of 38 million.
- iPhone ASP: $602.92. (Last quarter it was $561.06.)
- iPad units: 12.3 million, down 13%, versus expectations of 13 million.
- Mac units: 5.52 million, up 21%, versus expectations of 4.6 million.
- iPod units: 2.64 million, down 24%, versus expectations of 2.08 million
- Gross Margin: 38% versus expectations of 38%.
- December quarter revenue: $63.5-$66.5 billion, which would be up 12% at the midpoint, versus expectations of $63.52 billion.
(Source for revenue/EPS comes from Yahoo Finance, iPhone/iPad/iPod comes from Bloomberg. Mac comes from Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray.)
Here’s a look at the results in chart form, via BI Intelligence:
And here is Apple’s handy table with all the data in it:
