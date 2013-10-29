LIVE: APPLE EARNINGS!

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple’s numbers are out, and they’re good.

Revenue, EPS, and iPhone sales are ahead of expectations. iPad sales were a little worse than expected, but not too bad.

The stock initially tanked after the numbers were out thanks to weaker than expected margin guidance. On the company’s earnings call, it explained why margin was lighter than expected and the stock came roaring back. At last check it was basically flat in after hours trading.

Here are the big numbers, and our live blog of the call is below…

Revenue: $37.5 billion versus expectations of $36.82 billion

EPS: $8.26 versus expectations of $7.92

iPhone: 33.8 million units versus expectations of 31 million units

iPad: 14.1 million units versus expectations of 14.5 million units

Mac: 4.6 million units versus expectations of 4.6 million units

Gross Margin: 37% versus expectations of 37%

December quarter revenue guidance: $55-$58 billion versus expectations of $55.53 billion

December quarter gross margin guidance: 36.5-37.5%

In the release, Apple says it generated $9.9 billion in free cash flow, and returned $7.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. It has spent $36 billion as part of its “capital return program”.

Other numbers:

iPhone ASP: $577 versus $581 in the June quarter and $613 in the March quarter.

iPad ASP: $439, versus $436 in the previous quarter.

Cash in hand: $146.8 billion.

Here are some charts on the iPhone and iPad:

iPhone:

iPad:

Again, this page is being updated as we go, so hit refresh, or click here to see the latest.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.