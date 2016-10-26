Apple shares sink on first drop in revenue since 2001

Photo: Drew Angerer/ Getty Images.

Apple reported its September quarter earnings after the market closed on Tuesday and the stock has dropped over 2% in after-market trading.

This is Apple’s fourth quarter for the fiscal year. The stock is down for the year but has had a good recent string of weeks.

For the third consecutive quarter, iPhone sales were down from the year-ago period.

Apple sold 45.5 million iPhones, down from last year’s sales of 48.05 million.

But only a few weeks of iPhone 7 sales were included in this quarter. Next quarter is the holiday quarter, which is Apple’s biggest quarter, and it will be the first full period of iPhone 7 sales.

Apple is projecting revenue of between $76 billion and $78 billion, which would be a slight return to growth for the company.

Here’s what Apple reported for the September quarter:

Q4 EPS (GAAP): $1.67 per share, down 14.79% year-over-year (y/y), versus expectations of $1.65

$1.67 per share, down 14.79% year-over-year (y/y), versus expectations of $1.65 Q4 revenue: $46.9 billion, down 8.93% y/y, versus expectations of $46.9 billion

$46.9 billion, down 8.93% y/y, versus expectations of $46.9 billion Gross margin: 38%, down 4.76% y/y, versus expectations of 37.9%

38%, down 4.76% y/y, versus expectations of 37.9% iPhone unit sales: 45.5 million, down 5.3% y/y, versus expectations of 45 million

45.5 million, down 5.3% y/y, versus expectations of 45 million iPhone ASP : $618, down 7.7% y/y, versus expectations of $625

: $618, down 7.7% y/y, versus expectations of $625 iPad unit sales: 9.2 million, down 6.8% y/y, versus expectations of 9.1 million

9.2 million, down 6.8% y/y, versus expectations of 9.1 million Mac unit sales: 4.8 million, down 15.7% y/y, versus expecations of 5.1 million

4.8 million, down 15.7% y/y, versus expecations of 5.1 million December quarter revenue guidance: Between $76 billion and $78 billion. At its midpoint, that guidance suggests 1.44% growth next quarter over last year.

Live notes from the earnings call:

5:03: Apple CEO Tim Cook opens by talking about Thursday’s MacBook Pros, which leaked today!

5:04: iPhone sales up y/y in 33 markets, says Cook. Apple music rev grew by 22% thanks the growing popularity of apple music.

5:05: Cook talking Apple Pay in Japan. “We expect a strong response and rapid adoption … we are seeing strong growth in transaction volume in Apple Pay. Transactions up 500% y/y for the September quarter.” Says more transactions in September than in all of 2015.

5:06: “We have almost doubled the size of our services revenue in the last four years,” says Cook.

5:06: Demand continues to outstrip supply for new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, says Cook.

5:07: Finally Cook gets around to talking Apple Watch. Apple still doesn’t give Apple Watch revenue, but “other products” were down.

5:09: Tim Cook talks Apple’s Home app and its new smart home integrations. “We expect over 100 HomeKit products on the market this year … all reviewed by Apple,” Cook says.

Here’s a table with all the results:

Here are the charts:

