Apple Sold 17 Million iPads Last Quarter

Photo: AP

Apple sold 17 million iPads in the June-ending quarter this year, up from 9.25 million iPads sold in the June-ending quarter last year.The Wall Street consensus estimate for iPad sales was 16 million units.

This is the first full quarter in which Apple has sold the new version of its iPad, which includes a new display modelled after the iPhone 4’s Retina Display.

Apple also lowered the cost of the iPad 2, the last generation of the tablet, by $100 to $399.

Apple’s iPad sales grew 183 per cent between the third quarter of 2010 and 2011.

Don’t Miss: LIVE: Apple Earnings!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.