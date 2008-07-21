Apple Q3 Earnings Scorecard: All Eyes On Mac Sales, Margins, Guidance (AAPL)

Most of the focus on Apple (AAPL) these days is directed at its new iPhone, which is mostly (if not totally) sold out across the country. But today Apple will remind us that it’s still a computer company at heart — its Q3 numbers, and any upside, depend largely on the performance of its red-hot Mac business.



Just as it did last quarter, Apple’s Mac business will be the most important revenue and growth driver. iPod growth has slowed to a crawl, and Apple’s Q3 iPhone numbers are already expected to be tiny — the company was sold out of phones much of the quarter while it prepped for a July launch of the new iPhone 3G. We’ll also be paying close attention to Apple’s margins — both for Q3 and its Q4 guidance — and any commentary about the economy.

Key Metrics:

Revenue: $7.37 billion consensus (up 36% y/y), $7.2 billion guidance

EPS: $1.08 consensus, $1.00 guidance, $1.13 RBC

Gross Margin: 33% guidance, 33.4% RBC, 33.5% AmTech, 33.8% Morgan Keegan

Mac units: 2.2 million consensus (up 25% y/y; upside possible — Gartner says U.S. sales up 38% y/y), 2.4 million RBC, 2.5 million AmTech

iPod units: 10.3 million consensus, 9.5 million RBC

iPhone units: 730,000 consensus (Apple sort-of preannounced when it said it was sold out at 6 million)

Guidance:

Apple typically offers conservative guidance, so it probably won’t meet these numbers:

Sept. Qtr. Revenue: $8.32 billion consensus (up 34% y/y)

Sept. Qtr. EPS: $1.24 consensus (RBC expects $1.21-$1.25 guidance)

