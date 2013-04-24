LIVE: Apple Earnings!

Here. We. Go.



Here’s what sell-side analysts are looking for from Apple, via Gene Munster:

Revenue: $42.3 billion

EPS: $9.98

Gross margin: 38.5%

iPhone: 36.5 million

iPad: 18.3 million

Mac: 4.1 million

iPod: 6.25 million

June quarter revenue: $38.6 billion

June quarter EPS: $8.97

June quarter gross margin: 38.6%

Munster also adds that the buy-side is thinking iPhones come in at 35 million units. It also thinks the gross margin is 38%.

This will be a fascinating report.

Last quarter, Apple warned analysts that it was going to really, truly report revenue between $41 and $43 billion. In the past, it gave one specific revenue number, then totally blew it away. This quarter, Apple should really be in that range. If not, watch out.

The iPhone business will also be key to watch, as usual. There are multiple reports that Apple’s iPhone demand is soft. If Apple sells less than 35 million units, it’s going to be treated as confirmation that the company’s flagship product is in trouble.

The iPad estimate looks pretty high, so we’ll be surprised if Apple can meet it. The iPad business remains difficult to forecast. It’s a new product line that has different models cycling in and out.

Other stuff to watch: Any hints about new products, or a plan for its insane cash pile.

