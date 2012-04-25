Apple Demolishes Expectations, Delivers Another Monster Quarter

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Apple’s earnings numbers are out!It’s another blow out quarter for Apple, and the stock is up 7% after-hours.



It beat on revenue and earnings. It also beat on iPhone sales.

It missed on iPad sales, and the guidance was lower than expected.

Below are all the key numbers.

Here are the key numbers (expectations via Piper Jaffray/Yahoo Finance):

Revenue: $39.2 versus $36.81 billion expected by analysts

EPS: $12.30 versus $10.06 expected by analysts

iPhone sales: 35.1 million versus 30.5 million expected by analysts, 32 million units is the whisper number

iPad sales: 11.8 million versus 13 million units expected by analysts, whisper number is also 13 million

Mac sales: 4 million versus 4.4 million expected by analysts, 4 million units is the whisper number

June quarter revenue: $34 billion versus $37.4 billion expected by analysts

June quarter EPS guidance: $8.68 versus $9.92 expected by analysts

OTHER NUMBERS TO CHEW ON:

Gross Margin: 47.4%

Total cash, short term, and long term securities: $110 billion

$14 billion in cash flow from operations

Profits were up 94%

iPhone sales were up 88%

International sales were 64% of revenue

iPhone ASP: $647

Below is live coverage of the earnings call:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.