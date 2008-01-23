Apple Q1: The iPod Has Left The Building (AAPL)

We’ll let SAI’s Henry Blodget explain the pros and cons of paying attention to quarterly numbers, guidance, and whisper numbers tomorrow. And we’re not going to try to analyse why AAPL is plummeting in after-hours trading. But we can explain how Apple’s business units performed in the last quarter. (See our spreadsheet.) The short version: The iPod, which helped Apple revive its fortunes just five years ago, is on its way out. And Apple is becoming a computer company again.

Apple sold 22.1 million iPods during the holiday quarter; the division’s $4 billion in revenue was 42% of the company’s $9.6 billion total. But as we pointed out last week, iPod unit sales growth is anemic. (See chart below.) Apple sold just 5% more iPods last quarter than it did in the year-ago quarter — its fourth straight quarter of decline in year-over-year unit sales growth. That’s OK for now — Apple still sold more iPods last quarter than ever before, and revenue was up 17% y/y. But that revenue growth number was down a hair y/y, and the company will increasingly rely on its iPhone and Mac businesses for growth.

Mac unit sales increased 44% year-over-year. The company sold 2.3 million Macs, accounting for $3.6 billion in revenue — 37% of the company’s total sales. While laptops made up 58% of Mac unit sales, desktop unit sales outgrew laptops. Desktop unit sales grew 53% year-over-year — about five times faster than the overall computer market, per IDC — while laptop unit sales were down a hair sequentially, and up 38% year-over-year.

In the no-duh category: The iPhone is a big hit. The company sold 2.3 million in the quarter, at a rate of about 25,000 per day. With revenue coming from both phone sales and kickbacks from carriers, iPhone customers are a lot more valuable to Apple than iPod customers. So while iPod growth slows, it looks like Apple’s mobile phone division will be able to drive gadget sales growth.

The big unknown: How will a slowing economy affect Apple’s Q2 sales? Execs barely touched the question during tonight’s earnings call, only noting that it’s baked into their (below consensus) Q2 guidance.

