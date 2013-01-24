Apple Misses On iPhone Sales Expectations, 47.8 Million Sold Last Quarter

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Apple’s earnings for last quarter are out!Here’s the breakdown of iPhones and iPads sold:



47.8 million iPhones sold versus 50 million expected. (Keep in mind this includes all iPhones: iPhone 4, 4S, and 5.)

22.9 iPads sold versus 23 million expected. (Keep in mind this includes the iPad Mini.)

Even though today’s report is a miss by Wall Street’s estimates, it’s still a record for iPhone and iPad sales.

Want more info on Apple's latest earnings? Click here for our live coverage >

