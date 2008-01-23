Apple Q1 Earnings Preview (AAPL)

Apple reports Q1 earnings today after the bell. We’ll be live blogging today’s conference call at 5 p.m. ET. here.
During its Q4 call, the company guided to $9.2 billion in revenue for this quarter, with $1.42 of EPS.
Apple gives conservative guidance, and the Street will be more interested in consensus/whisper numbers. But this may be an instance where investors are better off sticking with Apple’s numbers. Yesterday SAI’s Henry Blodget analysed sales projections and concluded that “based on the exceptional growth already baked into the whisper numbers, we believe there is greater likelihood that Apple will disappoint than surprise on the upside.”
That said, here’s what the Street is looking for:
- Revenue: $9.46 billion (whisper: $9.75)
- EPS: $1.60 (whisper: $1.80+)
- iPhones shipped: 2.26 million
- iPods shipped: 24.7 million
- Macs shipped: 2.2 million
- Q2 guidance: $6.96 billion revenue, $1.08 EPS
