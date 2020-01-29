LIVE: Here come Apple's Q1 2020 earnings

Stephen Lam/Getty Images Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple beat expectations in its fiscal first quarter earnings on Tuesday, posting revenue, earnings per share, and second quarter revenue guidance that surpassed analyst estimates.

Apple’s iPhone revenue surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, but services revenue narrowly missed.

Apple surpassed Wall Street’s expectations in its fiscal first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, posting revenue, earnings per share, and second quarter revenue guidance that surpassed analyst estimates. The company’s stock was up by nearly 3% in after-hours trading.

Here’s a look at the key numbers.

Fiscal first-quarter (FQ1) revenue: $US91.8 billion. Analysts expected $US88.37 billion. In the same period one year ago, the company posted revenue of $US84.3 billion.

$US91.8 billion. Analysts expected $US88.37 billion. In the same period one year ago, the company posted revenue of $US84.3 billion. FQ1 earnings per share (EPS): $US4.99. Analysts expected $US4.55. In the same period one year ago, Apple earned $US4.18 per share.

$US4.99. Analysts expected $US4.55. In the same period one year ago, Apple earned $US4.18 per share. FQ1 iPhone revenue: $US55.96 billion. Analysts were expecting $US51.5 billion.

$US55.96 billion. Analysts were expecting $US51.5 billion. FQ1 services revenue : $US12.72 billion. Analysts were expecting $US12.98 billion.

: $US12.72 billion. Analysts were expecting $US12.98 billion. Fiscal second-quarter guidance (FQ2): $US63 billion to $US67 billion. revenue guidance: Analysts are expecting $US62.33 billion. In the same quarter one year ago, Apple earned $US58 billion in revenue.

