LIVE: Here come Apple's Q1 2020 earnings

Lisa Eadicicco
Stephen Lam/Getty ImagesApple CEO Tim Cook
  • Apple beat expectations in its fiscal first quarter earnings on Tuesday, posting revenue, earnings per share, and second quarter revenue guidance that surpassed analyst estimates.
  • Apple’s iPhone revenue surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, but services revenue narrowly missed.
Apple surpassed Wall Street’s expectations in its fiscal first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, posting revenue, earnings per share, and second quarter revenue guidance that surpassed analyst estimates. The company’s stock was up by nearly 3% in after-hours trading.

Here’s a look at the key numbers.

  • Fiscal first-quarter (FQ1) revenue: $US91.8 billion. Analysts expected $US88.37 billion. In the same period one year ago, the company posted revenue of $US84.3 billion.
  • FQ1 earnings per share (EPS): $US4.99. Analysts expected $US4.55. In the same period one year ago, Apple earned $US4.18 per share.
  • FQ1 iPhone revenue: $US55.96 billion. Analysts were expecting $US51.5 billion.
  • FQ1 services revenue: $US12.72 billion. Analysts were expecting $US12.98 billion.
  • Fiscal second-quarter guidance (FQ2): $US63 billion to $US67 billion. revenue guidance: Analysts are expecting $US62.33 billion. In the same quarter one year ago, Apple earned $US58 billion in revenue.

This story is being updated live. Please refresh for the latest.

