LIVE: Here come Apple's Q1 2020 earnings

- Apple beat expectations in its fiscal first quarter earnings on Tuesday, posting revenue, earnings per share, and second quarter revenue guidance that surpassed analyst estimates.
- Apple’s iPhone revenue surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, but services revenue narrowly missed.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Apple surpassed Wall Street’s expectations in its fiscal first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, posting revenue, earnings per share, and second quarter revenue guidance that surpassed analyst estimates. The company’s stock was up by nearly 3% in after-hours trading.
Here’s a look at the key numbers.
- Fiscal first-quarter (FQ1) revenue: $US91.8 billion. Analysts expected $US88.37 billion. In the same period one year ago, the company posted revenue of $US84.3 billion.
- FQ1 earnings per share (EPS): $US4.99. Analysts expected $US4.55. In the same period one year ago, Apple earned $US4.18 per share.
- FQ1 iPhone revenue: $US55.96 billion. Analysts were expecting $US51.5 billion.
- FQ1 services revenue: $US12.72 billion. Analysts were expecting $US12.98 billion.
- Fiscal second-quarter guidance (FQ2): $US63 billion to $US67 billion. revenue guidance: Analysts are expecting $US62.33 billion. In the same quarter one year ago, Apple earned $US58 billion in revenue.
This story is being updated live. Please refresh for the latest.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.