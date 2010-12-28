Apple Puts In Order For 20-21 Million iPhones For Q1 2011

Apple is telling component suppliers it wants 20-21 million iPhones for the first quarter of 2011, DigiTimes reports.



This is an increase over its original request, says DigiTimes. Apple was previously telling partners it wanted 19 million phones.

This is a big order. Shipments don’t equal sales, so it’s not a perfect comparison, but for some context, Apple sold 14.1 million in Q3 2010.

Piper Jaffray has a pretty conservative estimate of 12 million iPhones for Q1 2011.

Of the 20-21 million phones Apple is ordering, 5-6 million are CDMA based, which means they could run on Verizon’s network.

